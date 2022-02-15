Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scully Royalty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Scully Royalty by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.88. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

