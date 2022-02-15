Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Sculptor Capital Management to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SCU opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $904.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

