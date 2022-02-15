SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.82

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.19, with a volume of 17444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

