Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $300,679.74 and $32,703.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.57 or 0.06926870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.31 or 1.00154998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00048351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006173 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

