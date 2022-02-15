Select Energy Services (WTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WTTR opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. Select Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $785.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

