Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Select Medical by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 5.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
