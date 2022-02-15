Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $55,000.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

SNSE opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.