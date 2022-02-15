Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio Sells 105,760 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.