Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio Sells 105,760 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) VP Mirasol Panlilio sold 105,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $260,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
