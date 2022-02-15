SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SeqLL during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeqLL during the third quarter worth about $122,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SQL opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. SeqLL has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.46.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

