Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Service Co. International also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. 1,252,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Service Co. International stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 325.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

