ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.44% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $103,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS stock opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

