Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,440 ($33.02) target price on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,700 ($36.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.76) price objective on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.14) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.78).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,005.50 ($27.14) on Friday. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($17.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.15). The company has a market capitalization of £153.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.60), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,244,925.58).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries.

