Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Jonestrading

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

SHLX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 72,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

