Shopping (SPI) Market Capitalization Tops $10.55 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $11.98 or 0.00027151 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $10.55 million and $340,693.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.43 or 0.07049727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.81 or 0.99697313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,557 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

