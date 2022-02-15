Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Decreases By 39.1%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ADTX opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

