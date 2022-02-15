Short Interest in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Decreases By 28.6%

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $121,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

