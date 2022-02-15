Short Interest in Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Expands By 61.0%

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of APLIF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40,158.18% and a negative return on equity of 361.19%. Equities analysts expect that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Appili Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

