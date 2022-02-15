Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Declines By 36.2%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

