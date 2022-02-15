Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declines By 52.9%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BGR traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. 193,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,893. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

