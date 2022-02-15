Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Expands By 98.7%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

