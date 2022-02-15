Short Interest in Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Increases By 200.0%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS CSIOY opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.50 and a 1-year high of $202.58.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

