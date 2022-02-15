Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Rises By 53.2%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

COVA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. COVA Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COVA. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.