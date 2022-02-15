Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Drops By 68.9%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DLCA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Monday. 2,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,055. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 34.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.