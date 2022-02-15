Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Decreases By 33.6%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 104,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,505 shares of company stock valued at $6,196,718. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 651.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 4,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.