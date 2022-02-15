Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Increases By 106.8%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,725,800 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the January 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMRAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of EMRAF stock remained flat at $$46.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. Emera has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

