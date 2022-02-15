Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Drops By 29.0%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.25.

FRFHF stock opened at $509.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $550.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

