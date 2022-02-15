Short Interest in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Declines By 37.5%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEV. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

