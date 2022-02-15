Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Decreases By 58.7%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. 5,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

