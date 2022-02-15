Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Decreases By 40.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $164.11 and a 12-month high of $228.19.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.