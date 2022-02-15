Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Decreases By 40.3%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 122,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,939. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $164.11 and a 12-month high of $228.19.
ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
