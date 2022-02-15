Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Decreases By 39.6%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSDT shares. Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of HSDT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $20.98.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

