Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Rises By 61.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

PSCD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $126.08.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

