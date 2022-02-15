Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Grows By 73.8%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the January 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 321,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

