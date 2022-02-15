Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 158.7%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,406. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.2116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

