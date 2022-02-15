Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Expands By 95.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MAURY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.