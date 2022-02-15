Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Expands By 95.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
MAURY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 0.47.
Marui Group Company Profile
