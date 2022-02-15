Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases By 67.2%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBWM stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. 39,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

