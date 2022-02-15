Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 155.9%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the January 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

