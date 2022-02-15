Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expands By 80.9%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,161. The company has a market cap of $542.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoGames by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGames by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

