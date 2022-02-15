Short Interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expands By 80.9%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the January 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ NGMS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.66. 3,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,161. The company has a market cap of $542.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About NeoGames
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGames (NGMS)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.