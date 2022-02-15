Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Expands By 150.7%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 150.7% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nitto Denko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

