Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Decreases By 52.3%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.2 days.

NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. NWS has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $0.98.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

