Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Decreases By 52.3%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 15th total of 430,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 205.2 days.
NWSZF stock remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. NWS has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $0.98.
NWS Company Profile
