Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Decreases By 69.4%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.33.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

