Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Decreases By 69.4%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Origin Energy stock remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Origin Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.33.
Origin Energy Company Profile
