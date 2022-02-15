Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Increases By 84.0%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the third quarter worth $53,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $96,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 7,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,814. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

