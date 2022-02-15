Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Declines By 53.9%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,401,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,293,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,889,563. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
PHI Group Company Profile
