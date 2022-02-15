Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Expands By 117.7%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.
Shares of RNWEF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
About REC Silicon ASA
