Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Expands By 117.7%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.2 days.

Shares of RNWEF opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. REC Silicon ASA has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.