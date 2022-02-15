Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Decreases By 40.0%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,775. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.