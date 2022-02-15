Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Decreases By 40.0%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.
NASDAQ RNW traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,775. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
