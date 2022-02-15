Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases By 130.6%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the January 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,547. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

