Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 31.9%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 384,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 871.7 days.

Shares of TELNF opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $18.45.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

