Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Decreases By 48.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $267,850. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. 1,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58. The OLB Group has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $21.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

