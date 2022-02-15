Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Drops By 45.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 17.10 to 21.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

TKHVY opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

