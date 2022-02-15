Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Grows By 158.6%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 158.6% from the January 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($51.14) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umicore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

