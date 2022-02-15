Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 115.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 35,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $66.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.
