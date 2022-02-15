Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 115.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ CSB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.69. 35,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Savior LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

